love one another
Dee Bjork, of Nisswa, said, "Never did we ever think that when my sister Beth Bjork Westerhouse commissioned this fence in the Second Street Garden that the phrase would be so poignant in our lifetime. Beth passed away in 2018 but one of her last teaching lessons, stands tall and beautiful in the Second Street Garden to live on forever." (Photo courtesy of Dee Bjork)

