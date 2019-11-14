Santa Story times
Santa will be joining the library at story time at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Another story time session will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division Street E, Faribault. Parents and adult caregivers, be sure to bring your cameras. There will be a short story time, with more time visit and take pictures with Santa.
This will be the last week of story time for 2019. The library will resume with the same schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective
Join Professional Storyteller and CRWP Water Educator Kevin Strauss for a program of Itsy Bitsy from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 or from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division Street E, Faribault.
This program will feature itsy bitsy spider stories, songs, and easy ways that kids and adults can save water (and money). All participants will receive a “Leak-Finder” kit and handout.
For more information on programs for children and young adults at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.