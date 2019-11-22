Faribault poet Larry Gavin’s book has been nominated for a Minnesota Book Award in the poetry category. “A Fragile Shelter: New and Selected Poems” is Gavin’s fifth book of poems and the second of his books to be nominated for a Minnesota Book Award. Finalists for the award will be announced in January and the winner in the spring. The book is available at Barnes and Noble, local bookstores and on Amazon.

