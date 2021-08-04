South Central College is offering Express Enrollment for prospective students still wanting to start this fall semester which begins Aug. 23.
Express Enrollment makes it easy for aspiring students to apply to SCC, get admitted and register for classes all in the same day. Sessions will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. and Fridays from noon-3 p.m. through Aug.t 19.
“We understand this has not been an easy year for many and we know some have had to delay their educational planning, so we wanted to simplify the enrollment process for those who want to attend SCC this fall.” said SCC President Annette Parker.
South Central College’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses have been fully open since last May with many more classes offered on campus this fall than in previous semesters. Online classes also continue to be available for students who prefer this delivery method, as well as classes that include both online and on-campus components.
SCC still has openings in some program areas for fall. More information is available at www.southcentral.edu.