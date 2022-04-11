Chamber accepting award nominees Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is accepting nominations for its annual business awards.The chamber presents awards for Business of the Year, Customer Service, Excellence in Education and Legacy Awards. A business or a person can be nominated.Award recipients will be recognized at a May 12 luncheon at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. Cost is $25 and registration is required.To submit a nomination or to register for the luncheon go to www.faribaultmn.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Award Politics Work Commerce Company Tourism Nomination Recipient Legacy Awards Nominee Go Cost Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault couple charged with meth sales Changes coming to 3 Faribault intersections Incumbent, DFL challenger running in District 19A The so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' bill Masonic Lodge carries on in smaller, still historic space Upcoming Events Apr 11 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Apr 11 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Apr 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices