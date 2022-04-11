The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is accepting nominations for its annual business awards.

The chamber presents awards for Business of the Year, Customer Service, Excellence in Education and Legacy Awards. A business or a person can be nominated.

Award recipients will be recognized at a May 12 luncheon at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. Cost is $25 and registration is required.

To submit a nomination or to register for the luncheon go to www.faribaultmn.org.

