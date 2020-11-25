The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District announced it has scholarships available for area farmers to attend the 2020 Soil Management Summit. Formerly the Conservation Tillage Conference, the 2020 Soil Management Summit will be held on Dec. 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the summit will be held virtually this year.
The summit features presentations from researchers, farmers, and agricultural advisors as well as question/answer opportunities. Topics for the event include the integration of cover crops, impacts of tillage erosion, benefits of soil microbes, the economics of cover crops, and much more.
Attendees who attend the entire conference will be offered CCA continuing education units (CEUs).
The cost for this event is $50 and includes all sessions for the two days plus four bonus sessions offered after the event. The scholarship offered by the Rice SWCD covers the cost of the summit, making the event free for farmers to attend.
The scholarships are limited, so please contact Steve Pahs at the Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408 to apply for the scholarship funds. For more information about the event, visit the District’s website at riceswcd.org.