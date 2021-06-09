Three incumbent directors were re-elected to the Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric (SWCE) board, Tuesday, June 8, during the co-op’s 85th annual meeting at its headquarters in Owatonna.
Re-elected to three-year terms were District 1 Director PJ Duchene, Faribault; District 3 Director Duane R. Edwardson, Ellendale; and District 5 Director Rodney D. Krell, Blooming Prairie. Duchene and Krell were unopposed and re-elected with 398 and 399 votes respectively. Edwardson was re-elected against challenger Sylvia J. Archer, New Richland with 244 votes to 160 votes for Archer.
The co-op’s drive-thru annual meeting with temperatures in the 90s had 414 members register at one of five reception areas to cast their ballot and receive a binder of gift certificates and Steele-Waseca promotional products. The drive-thru annual meeting was scheduled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the conclusion of the annual meeting, the co-op’s board of directors met for their reorganizational meeting. The following officers were elected: Gary W. Wilson, Owatonna, president; John R. Beal, Faribault, vice president; Renee J. Malecha, Dundas, secretary/treasurer; Rodney Krell, assistant secretary/treasurer; and Duane Edwardson, chaplain.
Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric has over 11,500 service locations in a nine-county area including: Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, LeSueur, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties.