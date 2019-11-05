The entire community is invited to a special free screening of "Love Them First - Lessons from Lucy Laney" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paradise Theater, 321 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
The screening will include a question-and-answer session with Lucy Laney staff. Food will be provided.
The event is sponsored by Faribault Public Schools, Faribault Youth Investment and The Faribault Diversity Coalition.
“Love Them First” started as a series of news stories developed by KARE 11 reporter Lindsey Seavert and photojournalist Ben Garvin. The duo, together with producers Melody Gilbert and Janeen Vogelaar, spearheaded a pilot project to turn the series into a full-length documentary. The year-long project invites viewers to witness the purity and force of love transforming the school and its students, and features former school principal Mauri Melander Friestleben.
"The film is a window into a world that not many see," said Seavert. "Our unprecedented access to the school over one year enabled us to take viewers on an emotional journey of resilience and hope."
"Journalists have real power to shine a light on people who are doing good," said Garvin. "And Mauri is an example of a woman who is changing the world."
The film has since gone on to win numerous international film accolades.