Come celebrate the holidays with Kat Perkins and the Paradise Center for the Arts 5 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19.
Kat’s North Country Christmas is an incredible blend of traditional Christmas songs with Kat’s modern spin. This all-ages show is sure to entertain with great music, laughter and even some of Kat’s original Christmas songs. Christmas is Kat’s favorite time of year, and she can’t wait to celebrate with you.
Kat Perkins grew up in Scranton, North Dakota surrounded by a family of musicians and quickly knew at a young age that performing is what she wanted to make her life career. After seeking as many opportunities as she could, including spending several summers as a main act on the Medora Musical stage, Kat followed her undeniable drive and passion for performing and moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to pursue music on a more professional scale.
She quickly gained the attention of the local Twin Cities music scene by taking stages in the several projects and bands she formed over the years. The most successful being her rock band, Scarlet Haze, which went on to open for Bon Jovi, among working with some of the music industry's most well-known acts.
After a hiatus from performing due to vocal surgery, Kat made a musical comeback in 2014 by auditioning and appearing on season six of NBC's The Voice. Kat turned three chairs during her blind audition, charted in the top 5 on iTunes several times with her stand-out performances on the show, and sailed to the finals with help from her coach, Adam Levine.
Being on The Voice brought new platforms of success and opportunities Kat's way. She's since gone on an average of two military tours per year to perform for the troops overseas, sold out venues across America with a variety of themed performances and tours, and began going into schools to speak to students about following their dreams, living a Fearless life, and making a positive impact on the world.
The praise Kat received from these presentations even led her to begin a nonprofit foundation, The Rising Star Foundation, providing scholarships and opportunity for aspiring musicians while also giving back to the local community.
Tickets for the show are $25 for Members/ $30 for Non-Member/ $20 for Students. Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 or visit the website at paradisecenterforthearts.org.