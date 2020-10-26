The Faribault Rotary Club has inducted David Sauer as a new member. His sponsor is Rod Mahler who himself has been a Faribault Rotarian for more than 62 years. Sauer returns to Faribault, the home of his youth after having a career in government service with much of his time stationed in embassies across Asia.
Faribault Rotary inducts David Sauer as new member
