Carv-fest, a local annual woodcarving festival, features some of the best woodcarvers from all around the U.S.
The festival runs through Saturday at the Faribault Ice Arena at North Alexander Park. The doors are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and is free to the public. There are over 50 woodcarving classes for beginning through advanced carvers and also other folk art classes: wood burning, painting and stained glass. There is a fee to take a class however people are welcome to stroll through the arena at no charge to buy art work, see demonstrations, view other local artists and crafters and more.
The event, which was started 15 years ago as a one-time festival by the Whillock family has continued to this year and draws artists from throughout the United States.
"The Faribault community has been outstanding in their support for this event over the past 15 years, said event organizer Chris Whillock. "Many of the woodcarvers that attend have been with us for over 10 plus years … they just love it."
Visit www.carv-fest.com for more.