Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Faribault
Wednesday, Feb. 17 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Two Rivers Health Center, 1819 2nd Ave. NW
Thursday, Feb. 18 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Central College Faribault, 1225 3rd St. SW
Thursday, Feb. 25 — Noon to 4 p.m. at Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave.
Owatonna
Tuesday, Feb. 16 — Noon to 6 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2373 7th Ave. NE
Friday, Feb. 19 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. S
Monday, Feb. 22 — 1 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Owatonna, 123 E. Main St.
Thursday, Feb. 25 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Comfort Inn, 2345 43rd St. NW