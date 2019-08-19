Faribault’s Humphrey Manlift is launching a new precision landing personnel elevator for industrial operations which uses the latest technology in providing the highest level of safety measures to help reduce employee usage accidents.
Its elevator, now available, meets or exceeds the current ASME Al 7.1 Standard, as well as, state requirements for personnel elevators.
“The elevator is designed with the end user’s needs and safety in mind. Based upon extensive customer research, the new our new elevator provides many customer-driven solutions,” states Mary Freeburg, general manager. The elevator creates ongoing value for our customers over the life of the personnel elevator.
Removable side panels provide more convenient and flexible install options for installers. The elevator is inspected direct from the panel, making it easier for inspectors and reducing down-time for operations. The precision landing system makes it easy to self-level each floor, helping to reduce employee accidents. Even with all the advanced technology and safety features included, their elevator is easy to program and operate. Humphrey Manlift offers differentiated, customizable options to make it easy to meet your operational needs and budget.
Humphrey Manlift is an industry leading, global supplier of vertical employee transportation solutions. They are internationally recognized for providing reliable quality products and pride themselves on being customers’ first choice for personnel vertical transportation solutions. solutions.
Learn more at www.humphrey-manlift.com or call 507-334-6193.