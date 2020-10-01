Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced it is now offering childhood vaccinations through its pharmacy locations, in addition to the annual flu shot. Immunizations typically given at well-child visits by a physician can now be administered by a Hy-Vee pharmacist without a prescription or an appointment. Medicaid and most insurance plans cover immunizations at no charge.
Customers can also complete and submit their Vaccine Consent Form and book an appointment for vaccinations or flu shots in advance online at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy for anyone in their family.
A press release states Hy-Vee continues to follow CDC guidelines for safety and precautions which include: enhanced cleaning regimens, social distancing protocols and Plexiglas shields at registers and customer service counters.
Key measures to ensure the health and safe administration of immunizations for patients and pharmacy team members are as follows: all Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations; any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine and patients receiving a vaccination need to wear a face covering.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found a drop in childhood immunizations in a report issued in May 2020. Because the decrease in childhood vaccination rates is a public health threat, HHS has expanded access to childhood vaccines to avoid preventable disease spread in children which could cause additional strains on the healthcare system.