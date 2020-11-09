Rice County Historical Society Curator Dave Nichols will present on how to preserve family archives at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 via Google Meet.
This program will focus on preserving family history, both digital and physical. Nichols will touch on the best materials to use to keep photographs and documents safe, as well as ways to properly store digitally scanned photographs and documents. Additionally, he will provide background on the kind of information most people forget to include for future generations, and how to capture family history in a digital format.
This program will be held online using Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/rvv-dmta-zjv . Participants can also find the link on the museum’s website, http://rchistory.org. For more information, please contact the museum at 507-332-2121.