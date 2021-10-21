Rice County Public Health hosts a vaccination clinic at the Morristown Community Center, with both flu vaccine and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Injectable flu vaccine will be available for those 6 months and older, including high dose flu vaccine for those 65 years and older.
Pfizer COVID vaccine will be available for those 12 years and older for first and second doses, as well as those eligible for Pfizer boosters.
The CDC recommends these people should get a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing the first two doses of Pfizer vaccine:
• People 65 and older
• Residents 18 and older in long-term care settings
• People 50–64 years with specific underlying medical conditions
CDC recommends these people may get a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing the first two doses of Pfizer:
• People 18–49 years with specific underlying medical conditions
• Health care workers and front-line essential workers ages 18-64
Pre-registration is encouraged for COVID vaccine — links to make an appointment can be found on the Rice County Public Health website, co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION
Flu vaccination registration forms and information will be available at the event site.
Health insurance information is requested on registration forms. Rice County Public Health bills insurance for flu vaccination, however free flu vaccine is available for those who are uninsured.
COVID vaccines are free and a $50 gift card incentive will be given for those receiving their first or second dose of COVID vaccine. (Booster doses not eligible for incentive gift card).
For questions or help registering, call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5928, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5911 or 507-333-3818 and staff will assist.