Hegre Lutheran Church's annual fall Swedish meatball supper — take out or curbside pickup only — is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the church at 51939 Hwy. 56 Blvd., Kenyon.
Orders placed ahead of time via phone call or text are appreciated, and should include the number of meals and time of pickup. Picnic tables will also be available at the church for anyone to use.
Call or text orders to Beth at 507-330-4996, Roxanne at 507-330-3127 or by phone to Hegre Church at 507-527-2353.
Menu includes Swedish meatballs, ham, mashed potatoes & gravy, coleslaw, corn, dinner roll and dessert choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Cost is $15 for an adult-sized portion. Quilt raffle tickets are 1 for $1 or six for $5.