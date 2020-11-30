Minnesota 100 Club presents donations to Matson family

Minnesota 100 Club board member George Peyton presented Christmas gifts and checks of $500 to each of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson’s two young daughters, Audrina and Maklynn. Matson, who was critically injured after being shot while in the line of duty in January, was on hand Thursday alongside his wife Megan.
The Minnesota 100 Club is a volunteer community-based organization that has been in existence since 1972. Its mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders; peace officers, firefighters, correctional officers and EMTs who live in Minnesota and are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. A benefit payment is made to surviving family members when immediate funds can be helpful in easing the financial burden associated with a tragic even. A payment was made to the Matson family at the time of the incident.
Minnesota 100 Club is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. All donations come from private individuals or organizations. They have several fundraising activities throughout the year.