Bethlehem Academy Class of 1956 has canceled plans for its May 29 meeting and will now plan to meet at 11:30 a.m. June 26 at the Depot Bar & Grill, 311 Heritage Park, Faribault. All classmates and friends are welcome.
BA Class of 1956 cancels May 29 meeting, plans for June 26
Trending Now
-
Faribault Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning following COVID-19 cases
-
Rice County has the highest virus incidence rate in southeast Minn.
-
Director: Faribault's higher number of COVID-19 cases due to employer screening
-
Commission OKs Masonic Lodge plans, insists on upgraded doorway
-
Free COVID-19 testing in Faribault this weekend
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.