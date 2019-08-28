The Fall Flea Market at the Rice County Historical Society in Faribault starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW. Vendors are welcome. Anyone interested in joining the fun and selling items should call the Historical Society from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, stop at the museum and pick your spot to sell your items or call 507-332-2121. The event is a fundraiser for the Historical Society, which preserves and promotes the county's history.(Photo courtesy of RiceCounty Historical Society)