Bethlehem Academy announced their Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Thursday, March. 5 to honor and congratulate seven middle school and seven high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.

BAMS Student of the Month

Bethlehem Academy Middle School March Students of the Month are, front, from left, Ava Gersemehl, Andrew Caron, Lucas Nelson and Grady Pemrick. Back, Isabella Dokkestul, Aaron Huerta and Matthew Friesen. (Photo courtesy of Kris Sauer)
BAHS Students of the Month

March's Bethlehem Academy High School Students of the Month are pictured, front, from left, Mingyeong Jeong, Emily Wilder and Emily Casper. Back, Zachary Velishek, Hunter Tutak, Brady Strodtman and Matthew Croke. (Photo courtesy of Kris Sauer)
