Bethlehem Academy announced their Students of the Month. Parents, faculty and staff gathered in the school cafeteria Thursday, March. 5 to honor and congratulate seven middle school and seven high school students for their hard work and dedication to academic achievement.
Bethlehem Academy announces Students of the Month
