South Central College is offering a variety of online summer classes, which are open not only current SCC students, but everyone from those who have just graduated from high school to area students attend other colleges or universities during the regular academic year.
South Central College’s online summer courses provide the same quality instruction and academic rigor of traditional courses but are online and of a shorter duration. The challenges of this year’s pandemic make this an even more valuable option to students who want to push forward with their education and complete their degree sooner. A wide range of summer classes are offered over two different sessions. Both summer sessions begin on June 1, with a shorter session running until July 2 and a longer session running until July 24.
During the summer, a vast array of arts and sciences courses are available that satisfy the Minnesota State Transfer Curriculum goal areas, which need to be completed as part of the general education requirements at any Minnesota State college or university. These arts and sciences courses include: art, anatomy and physiology, biology, communications, economics, English, ethics, geography, math, philosophy, psychology and sociology.
There are also a number of courses focused on specific career fields such as business, early childhood, education, health sciences and social work.
Interested students can go to the registration section of the college website at www.southcentral.edu/register or call 507-389-7200 or call for more information.