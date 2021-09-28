Benelli is a 5-year-old male, grey and brown tabby. He is a large cat who just wants you to talk to him and scratch his head. He would be a nice, quiet companion. He is OK with other cats and staff are not sure yet how he feels about dogs. He is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. He has also tested negative for Feline Leukemia, FIV, and Heartworm Disease. His adoption fee is $125 plus sales tax. Please visit www.prairiesedgehs.org and submit a pre-adoption application if you would like to meet this charming fellow.