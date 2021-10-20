Faribault Exchange Club

The Faribault Exchange Club welcomes Brad Schmitz at its noon meeting Oct. 5th at Basher's Restaurant. Schmitz is vice president of The State Bank of Faribault and has been with the bank for 35 years. He represents Matt Carlander, also a member, but not able to attend the weekly meetings due to his position at the newest location of The State Bank of Prior Lake. Being a lifelong resident of Faribault, Schmitz exemplifies love of community and comradeship. Pictured with Schmitz is current president, Lori Christensen. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Exchange Club)

Recommended for you

Load comments