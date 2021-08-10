Today in History - Aug. 10

U.S. President Ronald Reagan celebrates with senators and representatives during a signing ceremony in the Old Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1988. President Reagan signed into law legislation making moral and financial amends to Japanese-Americans kept in U.S. internment camps during World War II. From left to right are, Sen. Spark Matsunaga, D-Hawaii; Rep. Patricia Saiki, R-Hawaii; Sen. Pete Wilson, R-Calif.; Don Young, R-Alaska; and Robert Matsui, D-California. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)