The annual meeting of the Morristown Historical Society will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S. A potluck will take place at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The annual meeting of the Morristown Historical Society will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S. A potluck will take place at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.