There is an important property tax homestead notice that affects 2022 property taxes and eligibility for property tax refunds. Below is a few key points homeowners should know.
Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?
Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 31, 2021.
What is a qualifying relative?
For occupied agricultural or residential property, a qualifying relative includes parents, stepparent, child, stepchild, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of the owner by blood or marriage.
For unoccupied agricultural property, a qualifying relative includes a grandchild, child, sibling, parent or spouse of the owner. This relationship may be by blood or marriage.
When do I apply?
You must apply on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.
Contact the assessor by Dec. 31, 2021, if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.
If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.