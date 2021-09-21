The Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board (CRWJPB) will meet in person for its quarterly board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the Straight River Room at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Drive in Faribault.
CRWJPB was formed in June of 2020 with the goal of implementing the Cannon River Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan and improving local water quality. Learn more about the plan at www.riceswcd.org/cannon-river-joint-powers-board.
Attendees are asked to follow state and local mask guidelines when attending the meeting.