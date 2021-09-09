Register now for Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s free fall early childhood training series. Classes are in-person and virtual, and are held Monday evenings in October and November
This series includes a full plate of early childhood training opportunities.
The highlights:
Six classes cover topics ranging from how to avoid power struggles to important self care advice for early childhood educators.
Two classes will be held virtually.
Popular instructors like Stacy Boysen and Kimberly Giertz will be leading these trainings.
Dinner is included for the in-person classes which will be held throughout SMIF’s 20-county region.
Two hours of “Develop” credit is available for each completed class.
Classes are only available to early childhood professionals in SMIF’s 20-county region.
Pick and choose the classes that work for your schedule. Registration is required and space is limited.