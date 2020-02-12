In January, six people made up the first graduating class of Adult Education’s new Custodian Training Course.
Knowing how much the school district is in need of custodial help, Director of Buildings and Grounds Kain Smith stepped out of his comfort zone and taught the course. Smith got the idea from Mankato where their adult education program ran a similar class.
“It’s just another way to find some subs because substitute custodians are really hard to find,” Smith said. “I brought the idea to [adult education director] Cassie [Ohnstad] and she thought it was a good idea.”
The class met in the evenings twice a week for three weeks in December. In January, they spent three more nights job shadowing with custodians at the high school. At the conclusion of the final class, students filled out their substitute custodian application and were presented with a certificate of completion.
“I think it went really well,” Smith said. “Being a guy that’s not really much for teaching classes, I actually enjoyed it. The student were willing and eager to learn and picked up things quickly.”
Students learned the process for disposing of garbage, vacuuming, dusting and mopping floors, and cleaning bathrooms and kitchens.
“We showed them just about everything they can run into in a school building,” Smith said.
So far, three students have worked in the schools. With a district staff of 42 custodians, there continues to be a need for substitutes.
“It’s worked out really well, better than it usually does. The class has helped them be better prepared,” Smith said. “From what I’ve heard from our staff, they’ve worked out really well.”
Adult Education plans to run another Custodial Training Course sometime this spring. For more information, contact the Faribault Education Center at 507-333-6472.