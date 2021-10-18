At noon Monday, Oct. 25, the public is invited to a Zoom Lunch and Learn, “Uncovering Domestic Violence in Our Midst,” presented by Rice County Area United Way and HOPE Center during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Erica Staab-Absher, executive director of HOPE Center in Rice County, will address the following:
• What is the impact of isolation, gaslighting and abuse?
• Why is the cycle of victimization so hard to break?
• How can we help someone who seems stuck in a potentially dangerous relationship?
“Many people are currently watching the new Netflix series MAID, and may be wondering what the reality of domestic violence is in Rice County,” said Elizabeth Child, executive director of Rice County Area United Way. “Erica Staab-Absher coordinates local victim resources at HOPE Center, and she will help to uncover the situation here, as well as resources to help victims.”
Contact elizabethchild@ricecountyunitedway for more information and a Zoom link to the presentation.