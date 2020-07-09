This month, Ruth’s House is spotlighting Stephanie Almen and Sofia Pitsavas of the Wells Fargo Northfield Branch as the volunteers of the month.
“Stephanie and Sofia are a tremendous assets to Ruth’s House,” a press release from the organization states. “They selflessly give their time and their talent each year to the annual Hearts Gala event as well as other events throughout the year.”
Sofia lives in Northfield with her husband and two daughters. Sofia is the Northfield Wells Fargo branch manager, and shared that she “truly enjoys any volunteering at Ruth’s House through different events, but the Gala is [her] favorite.”
She loves the energy people bring, and truly seeing how the community comes together to give money and time for a great cause. She is very proud to be part of the volunteer committee.
The release states Stephanie also lives in Northfield with her husband and two children. She works with Sofia at the Northfield Wells Fargo as the service manager. She has been volunteering at Ruth’s House for the past six years.
“It started with the Annual Gala Event and has grown with volunteer events at Ruth’s House. Some of which involve other service managers in the surrounding branches to help out with painting projects, cleaning up the kid’s playground, and events like the Tonic Sol Fa concert last year” Stephanie said.
“Stephanie and Sofia are warm and welcoming with our guests, and they are so easy to work with for Ruth’s House staff. They are a critical part of the overall puzzle that is our Gala, and their flexibility and willingness to adapt to whatever comes along are greatly appreciated. They are a big part of our success,” said Casi Cross, development specialist at Ruth’s House.
“We volunteer at Ruth’s House because they do so much for women and their children to help them get back on their feet,” the women said in a joint statement. From the first event that we worked at, and seeing how much the community cares for them, we knew that this is an amazing organization and we had to be a part of it.”
They urged people to volunteer for the organization based on the opportunities to help people and the open and welcoming environment at Ruth’s House.
“Stephanie and Sofia are an absolute joy to work with, and Ruth’s House couldn’t be more grateful for them, and the Wells Fargo team, for their continued partnership,” the release states.