Spring load restrictions will end Monday, April 13, at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the southeast and metro frost zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.
Spring load restrictions are still in effect in the south, central, north-central and north frost zones.
Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits. Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue during spring load restrictions and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).
Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice. For questions about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations - Oversize/Weight Permits, 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us. Call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - State Patrol - Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-350-2000 for questions about enforcement. See MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area for more information.