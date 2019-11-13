The 11th annual Give to the Max Day, set to take place Thursday, is an annual giving tradition that has raised more than $170 million for more than 10,000 Minnesota-based causes in the last decade.
To celebrate the occasion, GiveMN is encouraging Minnesotans to participate a new way in addition to donating this year: Tweeting to the max by posting a 280-character tweet with #TweetToTheMax that explains why they give to their chosen nonprofit or school.
Tweet To The Max gives everyone a chance to share their motivation to give and potentially unlock an additional donation for their favorite cause. Whether participants share their story by text, video, emojis or another creative idea, every tweet is another chance to win a bonus donation. Learn more about Tweet to the Max by following @GiveMN on Twitter.
This year, the Give To The Max Day Prize Pool will also help support nonprofits and schools thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. On Thursday, Give to the Max Day, GiveMN will award:
•$500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes.
•$1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly.
•The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.
•$6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on donations between 10-10:59 a.m. and 10-10:59 p.m.
Follow along with all prize winners at give.mn/prizewinners.