Each year, the Faribault High School Student Council leads a big fundraiser to buy toys for families in need for the holiday season.
Last year, with the help of our students, staff, the Jefferson Elementary Student Council and community members, the council raised were able to raise over $8,000. Once the fundraising is done fundraising, the students will fill numerous shopping carts with toys for kids of all ages and then load them up into a huge trailer and deliver them to the Faribault American Legion so Toys for Tots organizers can ensure they’re donated to families in need.
This year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Falcons are still not able to host some of the fundraising events that they usually can so they’ve set up a gofundme fundraiser to get help from the community. Find it at bit.ly/3rq4iFl.
Donors who wish to contribute directly to the Student Council can make out a check to the Faribault High School Student Council and deliver it to the school, 330 Ninth Ave. SW.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 12. The shopping trip is planned for Dec. 13.