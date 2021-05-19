On May 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 26 grants for a total of $115.330 in funding to arts organizations, schools and other nonprofit applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 15 Arts & Cultural Heritage grants for $82,330 and 11 Programming Grants for $33,000:
Goodhue County — Cannon Arts Board received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Mural Arts Project; Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival 2021 and Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Zumbro Summer Music in the Park.
Rice County — Northfield Arts Guild received a $1,185 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Young People's Theater Workshop (YPTW); Northfield Community Education received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Books & Stars 2021; Northfield Healthy Community Initiative received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for A New Day; Northfield Troubadours received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Continuing to Share Men's Choral Music to Special Audiences and South Central Minnesota Studio ArTour received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for South Central Minnesota Studio Art Tour 2021.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at semac.org.