Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free group workshop designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. An informational and registration meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Buckham West Faribault Area Senior Center, 19 Division St. W.
Workshop sessions begin Feb. 18 and will take place at the Buckham West Faribault Area Senior Center from 1 to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday for six weeks.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop is an evidence-based education program offering a unique combination of elements. The six-session workshop curriculum has been shown to improve management of emotions, increased confidence in coping with caregiver demands, and use of community resources and local services. Registration is required as seating is limited.
This program is being offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota in partnership with the Buckham West Faribault area senior center. Whether you are helping a parent, spouse, or friend who lives at home, in assisted living, or in a nursing home, you will benefit from the tools presented in this program. You will learn strategies to better handle the unique caregiver challenges you face, as well as how to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, make tough decisions, and reduce feelings of guilt, anger, and depression.
For additional information, questions or to register, call Michael Maas at 507-450-1518.