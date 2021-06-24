Hiawathaland Transit announces the return of route services in the cities of Faribault, Northfield and Red Wing based on the schedule below.
• Red Wing routes will resume Monday, June 28, 2021. Routes will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dial-A-Ride will operate Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Northfield routes will resume Monday, July 12, 2021. Routes will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dial-A-Ride will operate Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Faribault routes will resume Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Routes will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dial-A-Ride will operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Until the routes have resumed in each respective area, services will continue to operate by Dial-A-Ride only. Riders wishing to access Hiawathaland public transit services must call dispatch at 866-623-7505 x1 to schedule their ride with one of Hiawathaland's dispatch team members. Riders can schedule up to 6 days in advance or on the same day.
As required by the FTA, Hiawathaland states all passengers are required to wear a face covering/mask while on the bus. Those experiencing symptoms or those exposed to someone who is ill are asked to please stay home.