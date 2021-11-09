The Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) will meet on Monday, Nov. 15 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault. Social Time will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the program will start at 10. Masks are required.
FARE is an organization of teachers and support staff who have retired from any area of education and from any school. We encourage those who are interested to please join us! Information on legislative issues and retirement will be shared. For more information, call Mary Osborne at 507-330-1992.