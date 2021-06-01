The Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. the first and third Sundays during the months of June, July, and August. The old, one-room school, District No. 20, was built in 1881.
It served as a school for the children of the early settlers in the area, many of whom were Swedish. The school was closed in 1955 and consolidated into the Northfield School District. Forest Township later used it as a townhall. After building a new townhall, the township sold it to Christdala in 2007. Since that time, the Christdala Preservation & Cemetery Association has filled it with many artifacts and photos from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items.
There is something of interest for everyone—whether you have a history with Christdala and Millersburg or not. There is also a great deal of information regarding the village and church’s connection to the James-Younger Gang bank robbery in Northfield.
The school is in Millersburg 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Boulevard (County Road 1) across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill. Millersburg is 10 miles north of Faribault or 10 miles southwest of Northfield.
For more information about Christdala, view their website at: christdala.com.