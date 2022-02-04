Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Feb. 05
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Raptors of Minnesota• 11 a.m.-12 p.m., & 12:30-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Come meet and learn about an owl, hawk and falcon with the Raptor Center of Minnesota! This program is open to all ages. The cost for this program is $5/child 12 and under, $10/adult. Pre-registration is required, 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Bagels & Birds• 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Come enjoy bagels and coffee while watching birds through the Windows On The Wild viewing area. A naturalist will be available to answer bird-related questions. Binoculars will be available for use as well. This program is free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Sunday, Feb. 06
Faribault Lions Club annual pancake & sausage feast• 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. The Faribault Lions Club will hold its annual pancake and sausage feast. All you care to eat with a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children. COVID-19 precautions are being taken: drive-up/takeout available, table side service, tables spread out with fewer chairs at each table. Please wear masks when not at your table.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Feb. 07
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8 a.m., WIC office opened for scheudled appointments only.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday February 11 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 will meet at 6:30 pm. We will continue to meet on the first Monday of months Feb., Mar., April, May, and June.
Lakelanders Men's Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault, for lunch and socialization.
Tuesday, Feb. 08
Rice County Public Health WIC clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday - Friday for current & new families. Appointments & issue benefits via phone 507-332-5906 for more information & eligibility requirements. ASL, Spanish and Somali interpretation available. Government Services Building 320 NW 3rd Street.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Vaccines for children 0-18 yrs., adults. For those uninsured, MA, or insurance doesn't cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appt. recommended, call 507-332-6111, walk-ins accepted. Visit Rice County Public Health website for info on Covid vaccine clinics. Government Services Building 320 NW 3rd Street.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken Wings both bone-in and boneless with various Sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Baked cod
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, Feb 09
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday February 11 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Feb. 10
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with French fried potatoes or tater tots.
Friday, Feb. 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Pantry Food Shelf distribution.
Full Moon Luminary Hike/Snowshoe!• 6-8:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. This program is open to adults 21 and older. Trails are packed snow. Arrival time slots are in place for proper social distancing. 20 per member, $25 per member with snowshoe rental, $25 per nonmember, $30 per nonmember with snowshoe rental. Pre-registration required by Feb. 10.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434