HealthFinders Collaborative invites all community members and members of the media to a grand opening event to celebrate its new community-based holistic healthcare and wellness hub, located at 1415 Town Square Lane, Faribault. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
There will be a brief program at 5:15 p.m., light refreshments, and self-guided tours of the nearly 9,000-square-foot space.
This new location allows HFC the space to serve thousands more patients and operate its unique community-based holistic healthcare model under one roof.