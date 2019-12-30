“Disney’s Frozen Jr.” auditions will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 6 at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault.
“Frozen Jr.” is the story of a fearless princess who sets off on a journey alongside a rugged iceman, to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.
Director Shelley Fitzgerald is looking for 20+ cast members — boys and girls ages nine to 18.
Note: Frozen Jr. does not allow PCA to cast anyone over 18. Small and large parts are available.
Audition packets are available on line at paradisecenterforthearts.org and at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Contact director Shelley Fitzgerald, at sfitzgerald@medfordtigers.org or producer Kathy Rush at Kathyarush@gmail.com & 507-363-6720 with any questions.
Performance dates will be April 3-5 and April 16-18. Rehearsals begin Feb. 10.