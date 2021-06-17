Today in History - June 17

At the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C., Rudolph Wendelin works on drawings for the Department’s cartoon movie “The Adventures of Junior Raindrop” on June 17, 1950. Here, he’s picturing the little raindrop as underworld character for the story which illustrates the important effects of trees and grass on the nation’s water supplies. Many sketches were made before the animators could decide on the basic design for Junior. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)