Jivin' Ivan and The Kings of Swing will take the stage at Central Park in Faribault Aug. 20 for the Concert in the Park series finale.
The concert, previously scheduled to be held at River Bend Nature Center, will now be held at Faribault Parks and Recreation’s Central Park at 7 p.m. to better accommodate social distance guidelines.
The six-person group has been making music together for over a decade and includes Renaissance Man Ivan Whillock; Hall of Fame and Violinist Extraordinaire Michael Hildebrandt; Piano Man Doug Madow; Bassist Paul Ousley; Drummer Mark Whillock; and Vocalist DallasMusselman. Attendees will hear music from the Golden Era performed with flair and expertise. Listen or dance to a swing combo that lights up the stage and gets your feet moving.