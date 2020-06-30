In a press release Rice County Public Health states "heat is the No. 1 weather related killer in the United States, and those deaths are preventable. It is important that people are prepared for extreme heat and practice heat safety."
Rice County officials remind the public to:
• Listen to local weather forecasts and be aware of heat advisory notifications. Stay cool and hydrated during a heat wave by drinking plenty of fluids, slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
• Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, and always “look before you lock.”
• For those needing to be outdoors in the heat, limit activities to morning and evening hours, drink plenty of fluids, and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned building.
• Heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion can be very serious if not treated immediately. Signs of these illnesses include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, flushed skin, headache, nausea, dizziness and a rapid heart rate. Individuals with these symptoms should move to a cooler area, drink cool water or sports drinks, and rest. If symptoms last longer than one hour they should seek medical attention.
• Heat stroke is life threatening because the body can no longer cool itself and requires medical attention at once. Signs of heat stroke include hot skin, headache, confusion, seizure, irritability, and changes in consciousness, dry mouth, nausea, vomiting and an oral body temperature of 104 degrees and above. In this situation, 9-1-1 should be called immediately.
• People without air conditioning may need to find a cool place to go for relief from the heat and humidity, and may need to consider public places with air conditioning, such as shopping malls.
• Due to the pandemic, remember to wear a mask when in public and stay six feet away from others.
• Be prepared and protect yourself and others from the effects of extreme heat. Remember to call and check on friends and neighbors who are elderly, homebound or without air conditioning to make sure they are safe and staying cool too.
More heat safety tips can be found at either bit.ly/mnextremeheat or bit.ly/ricecountyheatsafety.