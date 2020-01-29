The winter social gathering to support Bethlehem Academy's post prom event will follow the SnoBall Grand March from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 1 at Carbone's Pizza and Sports Bar, 1525 Division St. W., Faribault.
Snobash will feature entertainment provided by Faribault singer/songwriter Noah Battles.
Advance tickets are $10 and tickets are $13 at the door. Unlimited beer and pop will be available, a pizza buffet for $5, along with a full menu available for purchase.
Tickets are available at the BA Office or Carbone's.