Construction on Hwy. 60 between Elysian and Waterville is expected to be complete, and the second stage detour removed by the end of day on Friday.
Construction on Hwy. 60 began in mid-April from the intersection with Hwy. 14 east of Eagle Lake to Hwy. 13 at Waterville and was completed in two stages, with separate detours over the construction season.
In addition to pavement improvements throughout the 17-mile corridor, the project included reconstruction and upgrading infrastructure through Madison Lake, updating pedestrian ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, removed and replaced sections of poor sidewalk, curb and gutter, turn lanes and access modifications, along with county road lighting. The improvements will provide a smoother roadway and increase safety.
Ulland Brothers, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $20.17 million.
MnDOT appreciates area motorists’ patience during construction.
Find more information at dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60madisonlake.