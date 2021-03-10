U.S. News and World Report has named Minnesota as the second best state in the nation. The Best States rankings evaluate how well each state serves their residents across a range of categories, including education, health care and infrastructure. Minnesota is the only state to rank in the top three every year since U.S. News began ranking the Best States in 2017. This year, the state ranked in the top 10 for opportunity (#2), infrastructure (#9), and natural environment (#10).
“There is a reason Minnesota continually ranks as one of the best states in the nation,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “After an extraordinarily challenging year, our investments in education, health care and local communities continue to make Minnesota a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
“Although we have a long way to go to ensuring all Minnesotans have equitable opportunities to succeed, I am proud to continue building on Minnesota’s history of serving its communities,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
As in past years, U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on data within 71 metrics and across eight categories. New to this year, U.S. News has also compiled data related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected states’ economies and budgets. The annual rankings seek to inform citizens, community leaders, and policymakers about what’s working and what isn’t in each state across the nation.