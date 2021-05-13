Rice County Public Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at the American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW, Lonsdale for those 12 years and older.
Pfizer vaccine will be available, which was recently authorized for use by the FDA in adolescents ages 12 through 15 years old. Previously the vaccine had been authorized for those ages 16 years and older. Adolescents under 18 years old must be pre-registered with parent permission and it is strongly preferred that they be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In addition to Pfizer vaccine, Janssen (Johnson &Johnson) vaccine will also be available at this clinic.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but some walk-in appointments will be available. Registration links can be found at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
Call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928 or 507-332-5966 for assistance with online registration.